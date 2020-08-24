”Puzzle Man” by David B. McKinney, World Wide Publishing Group, Houston, 2020, paperback, 278 pages, $14.95
Kenny Boone, 84, with dementia, is placed in a senior living facility called Gulf Breeze in Galveston by his daughter Sarah after he was found wandering, having abandoned his truck hours earlier, and became a subject of a Silver Alert. He was subject to increasing “fogs,” as he described them, losing all sense of time, memory and place.
He didn’t go to his new residence joyfully. His goal was always to return to his home where he lived with his daughter. He felt alone, abandoned and imprisoned. He found solace in working crossword puzzles from the newspaper, located in the facility’s game room, and soon became known as Puzzle Man. Other residents had nicknames: At table 14 where he ate, were Jack, known as Black Jack, Maisey, his wife, and Frank, with whom he shared military experiences.
Shortly after arriving, he noticed messages within the puzzles like “help me” and 11 others. Someone desperately sought help. He enlisted his tablemates to become amateur sleuths to find who the person was. It gave Kenny a goal as the dementia fogs increased.
On a visit to the Galveston mall, Kenny saw a drone. As an Air Force mechanic he’d dreamed of being a pilot. With a mechanical drone he could be one and reduce stress, Dr. Kim, his doctor, encouraged. The main concern for Kenny was helping the resident writing the encrypted messages. Could the sleuths locate that person before his fogs became permanent?
This novel is filled with the twists and turns that all good mysteries have. McKinney writes well, has written two previous books and was a journalist and communications instructor at University of Houston.
I doubt you’ll know who the mystery writer is unless you ask one of the other sleuths or read the book.
