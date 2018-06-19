“A Fistful of Elven Gold,” by Alex Stewart, Baen Books, 2018, 320 pages, $16
What happens if you mix the classic Western and the hard-boiled detective story with fantasy?
“A Fistful of Elven Gold,” by Alex Stewart takes the plot of a bounty-hunting Western, the atmosphere of 1930s noir mystery, and places it in a classic fantasy setting.
Drago Appleroot is a gnome — the short guys that people in this world make red-capped lawn ornaments of. In Drago’s world, most gnomes are miners. Not Drago. An urban type, he prefers crowded cities to rural hills. He makes his living as a bounty hunter in the port city of Fairhaven.
In Fairhaven your race does not matter. Human, gnome, elf, golem, goblin, whatever — they rub together. The problem is someone is killing the bounty hunters of Fairhaven. This involves Drago closely, since he is a bounty hunter.
The elves of the Sylvan Marches need a bounty hunter to track down the assassin of their late queen. Elven agents came to Fairhaven to find one. The assassin is said to be associated with rebels in the Barrens, a territory annexed by the Sylvan March elves a generation earlier. The rebels also sent agents to Fairhaven to kill any bounty hunter hired by the elves. And any that might be hired. Since the elves want to hire Drago, Drago has a bull’s-eye on his back.
So what is Drago to do? Encouraged by authorities in Fairhaven (who really hate the turmoil caused by the killing spree), Drago decides to go to the source of his problem: to the Sylvan Marches and the Barrens to confront those after him. Once there, he discovers the real story is not nearly as straightforward as he was led to believe while he was in Fairhaven.
As with Stewart’s earlier works, this book turns standard fiction tropes on their heads. The tough-guy with a moral code is a standard character in action fiction, but using a 3-foot gnome is not your normal tough guy. Thrown in a Tolkien-style setting, and the opportunity for outraging fantasy purists abounds. “A Fistful of Elven Gold” is another clever romp by a talented author.
