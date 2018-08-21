”Game Changing-Christianity,” by Dwight Edward, Thomas Nelson Inc., 2016, 117 pages
In the first three years of the Christian era, the first generation of believers revolutionized the world. A small band of people infiltrated the known civilization.
How did early Christians so radically influence their world? What can we learn from them?
Without printing press, buildings, seminaries, radio, TV, mass mailings and the internet, how did an obscure Jesus movement become such a dominant religious force in three years?
Christians in the 21st century long to make a difference in the challenges we face every day. Dwight Edwards suggests we need to allow the Holy Spirit to work through us. Are we bypassing the procedures Paul tells us about in Thessalonians for newer, quicker, glitzier methods that offer everything except the touch of God?
Edwards says the early Christians gained the curiosity of the unbelievers by their acts of kindness. They extended this kindness to their enemies. People couldn’t figure them out. Infant girls were discarded and left on the streets to die. Christians brought them home and cared for them. They offered hospitality to anyone in need. Many became Christ-followers and took the words of the Sermon on the Mount seriously.
The believers had a natural connection with various workers who were in the same trade. Their occupations varied — soldier, tent maker, pottery throwers, but every day they came in contact with fellow tradesmen.
Christians were not seen as clergy or laity. Everyone had a part to play. No “senior pastors.” Christianity was a lay movement that continued for a long time. There were probably no churches larger than 50 people. Edwards insists that Christians should integrate their faith into their work and life. Then they couldn’t help but offer their fellow man the living word of God.
In the fourth century when Constantine was the emperor, the church began to change. Its influence and vitality diminished.
Dwight Edwards is the fifth great grandson of theologian Jonathan Edwards. He ministered at Grace Bible Church in College Station. He now serves at WatersEdge Community Church in Houston.
