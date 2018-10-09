”Love and Ruin,” by Paula McLain, Ballentine Books, 2018, eBook, 407 pages
When Franco started the Spanish Civil War in 1937, Marty was 27 years old. She had lived in Paris trying to be a writer, and falling in love — a lot. She hadn’t been very successful at either. She thought writing would cure her of her unhappiness.
As a child, Martha Gellhorn wanted to travel. Before age 6, she left home to go everywhere and see everything. It set her course for life. Now in 1936, she wanted her parents to be proud of her first completed manuscript. Her father hated it, calling it vulgar.
Marty met Ernest Hemingway and she recognized that energy rippled between them. She thought she had learned her lesson with married men that had broken her heart. But they were thrown together traveling the world and writing about it. In the years before World War II they found themselves in the middle of one war after another.
Hemingway was married to his second wife, Pauline, and they had two sons. In the author’s previous book, “The Paris Wife,” she writes a historical fiction detailing the marriage of Hadley and Ernest. Hadley tries to be in love with Paris like her charming husband, but their squalid apartment, and enforced loneliness, make her homesick.
Marty, unlike Hadley is fiercely independent, way ahead of her time. She will risk everything, even her marriage to find her own voice and become the greatest war correspondent of her time, no thanks to Ernest.
She becomes drawn to the stories of ordinary people enduring the terrible circumstances of war. She fights it, but cannot resist the pursuit of the charming Hemingway. Their relationship ignites amid hard drinking and constant smoking. He spends years trying to get a divorce from Pauline, or so he claims.
The title, “Love and Ruin,” offers what the future will become. Ernest publishes “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” and they are no longer equal writers. Back in a time of women having no value except through her husband, Marty refuses to be silenced. She resents reviewers saying she is copying her husband. Their relationship was as tumultuous as the wars they covered, but she did refused to be a footnote in his life.
Hemingway continues to be driven by his ambitious obsession for writing and alcohol. Totally immersed in himself he resents Marty having any other interest or career except him. The bitter breakdown of their relationship is tragic, but Marty proves that she doesn’t need a man to follow her heart. She portrays a woman with dreams who is focused on making them come true.
With such believable characters, the reader sympathizes while recognizing how destructive Ernest and Marty are. Told in Marty’s voice, Paula McLain brings to life the nuances of complex relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.