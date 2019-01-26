”The Optimistic Manifesto,” by James M. Rankin, Cut to the Chase Publications and Amazon.com
Are you looking for a self-improvement book that will get you to the next level when you’re stuck? Then “The Optimistic Manifesto,” by James M. Rankin is for you. This is a book for “doers.” This book provides the theory, support for the theory and very practical methods for “retraining” our negative thought processes in order to motivate us toward better decision-making. This well-written book flows with historical data, stories and practical information such as the seven-point check-list for optimistic behavior, how to stimulate your brain waves, and the Optimistic Decision-Making Model.
Author James Rankin has intensely studied optimism for the past 25 years. He has written several other books, been a member of the Optimist Club International for more than two decades and served as the past governor of the South Texas Optimist District.
“The Optimistic Manifesto,” proposes optimism, not just as an attitude, but as a sound philosophy grounded in historic precedent. He supports his theory by providing examples of actions and writing from a who’s who of historic leaders who practiced optimistic lifestyles.
In one of the pivotal chapters on The Optimistic Decision-Making Model, Rankin’s book explores why having an optimistic attitude towards life’s challenges far more valuable than dwelling on the negative. In times of crisis, human beings react emotionally. The last thing a person does when bad things happen is to stop and analyze their reactions to the disaster. Rankin suggests that when faced with a crisis, rather than react emotionally, it’s time to immediately become self-aware.
There is solid support for this idea. For example, Rankin explains that Founding Father Benjamin Franklin had a specific technique using the letter “T” as a decision-making tool designed to turn an emotional response into decision-making based on reason. Another component of the model is to ascertain what your objective, options and desired outcome is for the challenge and blend it with your intention, instinct and your habitual inclination. In short, this model asks you to look past your immediate challenge and devise what a positive outcome would look like.
This book addresses what current gurus are acknowledging about the “mind-body connection.” Rankin takes that concept to the next level and ask’s: What negative thoughts are you harboring or repeating that are holding you back? Then he provides practical methods for “cleansing” and “redirecting” your thoughts. Does that mean you would will be a smiling zombie in the “don’t worry be happy tradition?” No. It means you will understand when negative thoughts can do damage and how to stop them from controlling your life and paralyzing you into inaction or bad decisions.
This book is enjoyable, valuable, and a wonderful guidebook for a more positive, productive life.
