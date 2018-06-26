“An Onshore Storm,” by Dewey Lamdin, St. Martin’s Press, 2018, 352 Pages, $27.99
It has been 30 years since Dewey Lamdin wrote “The King’s Coat,” a novel introducing a then-teenaged Alan Lewrie to the 18th century Royal Navy, and introducing Alan to nautical fiction fans.
“An Onshore Storm,” by Dewey Lamdin is the latest and 24th book in the series.
Not only is the series 30 years old, but Lewrie has aged at virtually the same rate. The first book in the series took place in 1780. This book takes place in late 1809 and 1810. Lewrie is a senior captain, who has matured into the responsibilities of that office.
For an author of adventure fiction, Lewrie is in an awkward stage. Lewrie is too senior to command a frigate, independently cruising for action and in the point in his career to command a ship-of-the-line as part of a fleet. But that is dull work except when it involves a fleet action. In 1810 there were no fleet actions, and the War of 1812 (with senior British captains taking charge of super-frigates built to deal with the United States Navy) is two years in the future. Lambdin is meticulous about history. He cannot invent a French fleet for Lewrie to battle.
Instead, Lambdin has Lewrie conducting special operations. This book is a continuation of the series’ previous book, “A Fine Retribution.” Lewrie commands the 64-gun Vigilance, a two-deck ship-of-the-line, and in charge of a small squadron operating from Sicily. They are raiding the southern tip of the Italian peninsula, working with an Army regiment assigned to this experiment.
It is a shrewd choice by the author. Combined operations, although not formally titled as such, were a common feature of the British war effort during Napoleonic Wars. While Spain was the hot theater during this period, Italy was a backwater, a perfect place to allow Lewrie his head. The raids and operations Lewrie’s squadron conducts are full of action, but minor enough to be overlooked in histories. Lamdin provides the action desired by readers without doing violence to history.
“An Onshore Storm” is entertaining fiction, a book that will satisfy fans of Horatio Hornblower-style adventures.
