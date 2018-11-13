“Forbidden Love,” by B. B. emp, White Bird Publications, 2018, paperback
Sylvia was born into slavery in 1790 — even though she was an African princess. They met when John visited New York on a buying trip for his father.
John Webber, from a well-to-do white family fell in love with her at first sight. This new historical perspective offers early America’s attitude toward people of color that continues into the present time.
They lived in New England where it was illegal to marry, so John had to take her as his common-law wife. When it became intolerable they made the decision to move from Vermont thinking the situation couldn’t be any worse. The Webber family was devastated when the young couple decided to leave and claim land in Tejas from Moses Austin’s land grant.
As they stood on the wharf waiting to board the ship, John said, “When we breathe the air in Spanish Tejas, Sylvia, you will no longer be a slave.”
Everywhere they went on their trip down to Matagorda Bay, they had to face the prejudice and illegality of marriage between a white man and a woman of color. They were in an impossible situation.
The captain of the ship refused to allow Sylvia to sleep in the cabin that John had paid for. She was assigned to the crowded dark, rat-infested below decks. The thunder jug was emptied twice a day overboard. John opted to stay below decks with her and the cattle and cargo.
From their destination in Matagorda Bay, John hired a V-hull pole boat, the Tejas Queen, to take them upstream on the Colorado River. Dangers assailed them on every side — river pirates, and hostile Indians. Sylvia learned to shoot a gun and John practiced his medical skills.
From smuggling tobacco and runaway slaves into Mexico, fighting the war for Texas’ independence, the Webbers stayed true to their values. When they were run off their property, John knew they could fight, but he insisted they move south rather than fight for their land. Sylvia had 11 children and adopted half a dozen more. Their life to overcome racism and prejudice is written on the pages of this historic novel.
