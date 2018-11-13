”The Eighth Arrow: Odysseus in the Underworld, A Novel,” by J. Augustine Wetta, Ignatius Press, 2018, 347 pages, $17.95
Dante placed Odysseus, hero of Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey in the Eighth Circle of Hell, encased in a bubble of fire with his comrade-in-arms Diomedes.
“The Eighth Arrow: Odysseus in the Underworld, A Novel,” by J. Augustine Wetta, uses this as a launch pad.
The novel starts with Odysseus’s encounter with Dante and Virgil in the Eighth Circle, where Odysseus and Diomedes are condemned as liars for devising and using the Trojan Horse.
The encounter shakes Odysseus out of his lethargy. He calls on Athena, the bright-eyed virgin, to rescue him.
She does, taking Odysseus and Diomedes to the vestibule of hell. They also have bodies and weight, something they lacked earlier. Appearing before them she asks why Odysseus didn’t call on her sooner (by the time of Dante’s visit Odysseus would have been in the circle of liars for nearly 2,600 years). It’s a question to which Odysseus has no good answer.
She presents the two with their armor, weapons and some supplies, and directs them to fight their own way out of hell, traveling through it to the bottom. Odysseus receives seven arrows, all different, and is told by Athena he must discover and use the eighth arrow to complete his escape. Athena councils Odysseus to trust his wit over his sword, his armor over his arms, and mercy over justice before disappearing.
From there, the two heroes seek their escape to heaven. The advice given Odysseus is alien. He’s in a Christian afterworld, but comes from a time over one millennium before Christ. After a brief attempt to escape through the forbidden outer door, Odysseus with Diomedes head down.
The result is a marvelous adventure mixing Homer and Dante. Wetta presents a clash of value systems and theologies. This adds to the entertainment as Odysseus slowly puzzles out how the rules have changed, even as he encounters people from his past. The book also contains a rich mix of literary references and allusions to amuse and tantalize.
“The Eighth Arrow” is a book of rare wit. Wetta blends an entertaining story with an enlightening message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.