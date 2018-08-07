”How To Walk Away,” by Katherine Center, St. Martin’s Press, 2018
Seriously dating a guy who is days away from fulfilling his dream of becoming a pilot, Margaret agrees to go flying with him. She has always had a phobia about airplanes, but is so in love with Chip that she wants to please him. Chip convinces her that it is perfectly safe. On what should have been the happiest Valentine’s Day of her life, everything is snatched away from her.
Margaret is a person who has aced every challenge. She is not used to failure. Chip had put the flight on a trust situation. She had to prove to him that she trusted him by taking a chance. He was careful, had been through his safety checklist twice.
She is forced to face a bleak future where nothing will ever be the same. How can she move forward under such circumstances? Her family is so dysfunctional with secrets she cannot figure out. With strength and resilience she doesn’t know she has, she convinces herself to go on.
Her older sister had been her compass, but vanished out of her life three years ago for no known reason. Those she depends on fail her and walk away. She is totally abandoned except for the nurses and therapists at the hospital.
When the surgeon asks if she has any questions, she has a million, but could only come up with one. ”Could someone please find my mother?” In ICU it was like a long, strange dream. With vomiting.
Margaret begins to rely on her tough, mean therapist. Ian offers no sympathy, just drives her to distraction. Unlike the other kind therapists, he has no encouraging words. But the plot thickens in time.
“How To Walk Away” is set in Austin, and is charming, hopeful and romantic in unexpected ways. We fly with them over Horseshoe Bay and enjoy the view until the rains come. The story is touching and truthful. It shows how people can find comfort in the most unexpected places.
