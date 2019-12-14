”Galveston Wharf Stories: Characters, Captains and Cruises” by Alvin Sallee, 2019, Amazon
What was born as a series of thoughtful and descriptive weekly articles on Galveston’s wharves grew up to be a readable book on the impressive and complex wharf system that sustains the island’s port.
Alvin Sallee, whose name is well known to readers of The Daily News, has painted a detailed picture of the complexities of Galveston’s port and some of the colorful personalities in “Galveston Wharf Stories: Characters, Captains and Cruises,” his new book dedicated to the “men and women of Galveston who work the wharves.”
Driving along Harborside Drive, you might see a cruise ship, freighter or other behemoth ship unloading at one of the docks, but you won’t see the interconnected system of equipment, people, technology, politics, engineering and economics that make up the port operations — and enable the port to run smoothly and efficiently. There are ship’s agents who represent the interests of the ship’s owners. There are pilots who bring those behemoths through our narrow channel from the Gulf of Mexico and dock them ever so carefully every time.
There are ships’ crews, many of whom speak little or no English and are so far from home. And there are others who provide services to these workers. Then there are services such as immigration, customs and security that keep the port safe.
All of these must be coordinated to perfection on a daily basis. Now you begin to see the complexities of port operations.
In this series of over 100 articles, Sallee has put together an impressive view of this system, layer by layer. Then he surprises the reader by responding to the siren’s call and taking off on a cruise ship (actually, a number of cruise ships) to visit other ports around the world. We travel with him as he cruises through the Panama Canal, visits Puerto Rico and Cuba.
Sallee is also one of those people who “never met a stranger,” and the characters who populate his pages are as varied as the locations they call home — from wharf workers to port supervisor to tourists to Texas A&M University at Galveston students who sail on the General Rudder.
In the end, he always comes home to the port he loves in Galveston where we travel with him back in time to Seawolf Park, World War II and the USS Stewart, as well as the beloved Elissa.
While “Galveston Wharf Stories” is on the surface a compilation of short newspaper articles, it’s ultimately a detailed and lively picture of our extremely vibrant wharf system in Galveston, as well as the love the author has for all things seaworthy.
“Galveston Wharf Stories” is available at The Galveston Bookshop. I recommend that the reader find a comfy chair in a quiet location, with plenty of time to allow Sallee to share his Galveston wharf stories with you. You will enjoy the journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.