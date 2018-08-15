”The Death of Mrs. Westaway,” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scott Press, 2018
After her mother is killed by a hit-and-run driver, Harriet, nicknamed Hal, steps into the kiosk at Brighton’s West Pier to read tarot cards. As a child she has listened to her mother’s spiel and remembers her mother’s advice to attend to her customers’ concerns.
Tarot is a pack of playing cards, used from the mid-15th century in Turkey and various parts of Europe to play games. In the late 18th century, it began to be used for divination in the form of predicting the future and telling fortunes.
Performing as a fortune-teller is a mighty meager living. Hal owes a vicious loan shark, her rent on an attic flat, and can hardly feed herself.
One day she receives a letter from Mr. Treswick, a lawyer, that she is sure must be meant for someone else. In her scant circumstances she decides to travel to the funeral for her so-called grandmother. Could she possibly be a “beneficiary?” It didn’t make sense.
At the funeral she continues to feel that all is not right, both her part in the inheritance and the uncles who should actually inherit from the deceased grandmother.
She hopes the skills she has gained as a tarot card reader can help her pull off the scam and claim the money.
Such a strange situation, Hal feels guilty, but hopes to pretend to be the genuine granddaughter and inherit some money. She feels the menace of an interloper with an inheritance at the center. The housekeeper, Mrs. Warren, is suspicious of Hal and appears to know secrets about Hal’s mother and the entire Westaway family.
She goes back to the house with her three uncles for the reading of the will. What has happened in that house that gives her the feeling of a place hiding secrets? She realizes that every step she takes could be a trap. The family thinks Hal’s mother was their long-lost sister, Maud, but Hal realizes that her mother was a distant cousin named Maggie.
Trying to decide what to do and how to work out her next move, Hal decides to get out in the estate and get a little air. She feels stifled and needs to get away from the family. The isolation of the crumbling mansion, its flock of magpies causes a sense of horror. The atmosphere is creepily claustrophobic and complicated.
Ruth Ware writes suspense novels with intrigue and tension and is considered the Agatha Christie of our time. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” is a dark, page-turning story that includes a murder and a family mystery within a modern setting. Ware uses the tarot cards to draw in the skeptical, winding down in unexpected ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.