”Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Press, 2017
Elena Richardson is typical of Shafer Heights, Ohio. She insists that her family and friends keep the rules. Life structure is important to her. When nomadic Mia Warren and her daughter, Pearl, rent a house from Elena, their views clash especially over how to raise children.
The contrast between the picture-perfect Richardson family, and their tenants, creates quite a disregard for the status quo. Mia also has a mysterious past, never living in one place for long.
All four of the Richardson children — Trip, dashing athlete, Lexie, school beauty, Moody, peacemaker, and rebellious Izzy — are fascinated with Mia and Pearl. Even though they live in a less desirable part of town, the children begin to spend time at Mia and Pearl’s house. Elena prefers that they get together at her sumptuous home, but her job kept Elena from supervising them even though her guiding principal is caring for the children.
The two mothers find themselves on opposite sides when friends decide to adopt a Chinese American baby. Mia is determined to not allow the well-to-do townspeople to take custody away from the desperate and poor mother. The lives of the two women collide.
Elena does everything to find out the secrets in Mia’s past. Her obsession will reveal unexpected results, as well as devastating costs. Like the title, little fires begin to develop everywhere and erupt to divide the town. The personality of the teenagers creates jealousy and envy as each vies for the attentions of the two very different mothers.
Elena thinks that following the rules can avert disaster even though Izzy burns down their house. Until the artist Mia disagrees with Elena, it seems that every blade of grass knew its place.
This novel is about class, race, family, and the dangers of assuming one can extract truth from her own experiences. When two families commingle and clash the fires spread. The novel indicates how art and identity mix, how strong motherhood is, and the danger of believing that rules and regulations will solve all problems.
