Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.