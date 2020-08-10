"Testing Me" by Kimberly Pevoto, RoseDog Book, Pittsburgh, PA, 2020, paperback, 27 pages, $16
With school beginning in the not-too-distant future, each parent and child needs to read this short yet very valuable book to help put tests in their proper perspective.
Tests are designed to find out what students know. That’s all.
The author, a Texas City resident, is a teacher of 25 years in reading and special education and currently teaches from home for the Pasadena Independent School District.
It’s written in rhyme, which itself is a catchy way of remembering. For example:
“So smile, get excited to show all that you know,
It’s OK if you can’t answer a question … just mark it and go.
Don’t be scared of a standardized test,
you have nothing to fear, you’re doing your best.”
Over the years, I’ve learned a lot about taking tests. By the time I completed my third master's degree, I found the information in "Testing Me" could be modified throughout life. Finishing the degree with a 4.0 average was a joy. I had learned tests were opportunities to share what I knew. I'd ask the teacher to meet me and review the questions I’d gotten wrong. Tests became learning experiences both for me and my teachers.
If I studied two hours after each class, there was no need to cram for an important test. I learned to do something enjoyable the evening before the exam.
If the test involves theories or basic rules, class members were creative. The author used rhymes. In physics, algebra, chemistry or geometry, we used songs to remember basic concepts. Doing these techniques is a different way of learning; they involve planning ahead and discipline.
Kimberly Pevoto has created a way of learning that can be modified and adapted throughout life.
I wish I’d read a book like this when I was in school.
