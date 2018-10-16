”The Dream Daughter,” by Diane Chamberlain, St. Martin’s Press, 2018, 389 pages
This novel opens in the physical therapy room of a hospital. Carly, a physical therapist is new and is assigned a depressed man on suicide watch, who hasn’t connected with anyone. Carly is able to get Hunter to participate is his therapy. She has no idea how he will affect her life. She introduces him to her sister, and they eventually marry.
Several years later, Carly is devastated when her young husband, Joe, is killed in Vietnam. When she discovers she’s pregnant she realizes that she will still have a part of Joe. Her doctor’s examination reveals that the fetus has a heart defect and will die shortly after it is born. The time is 1970, and fetal surgery is still in the future.
Carly’s sister, Patti, and brother-in-law, Hunter, take her into their home hoping to help her get through her tragedy. Hunter is a physicist with a hidden past. He secretly suggests that by 2001 there will be a procedure to correct the baby’s heart called fetal surgery. He tries to convince Carly that she can time travel from 1970 to 2001. She thinks he’s insane to suggest such an idea, and is frightened by the very idea. What kind of strength and courage would anyone have to attempt such a thing?
Hunter explains that the entrances and exits to time travel are portals, and with computers and chronometers, he can determine when and where she will land. Can Carly do this that would require such a leap of faith to save her unborn child? It sounds like an impossible action that could only result in tragedy.
Diane Chamberlain blends the inexact scientific elements of traveling through time with the sacrifice a mother is willing to make to save her daughter’s life. The reader picks up on trust, history, time and hope in an unbelievable situation.
The novel grabs your emotions in anxious suspense. Chamberlain writes complex stories about the relationships in families with a combination of drama, mystery, secrets and intrigue.
It’s a powerful story about so much more than time travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.