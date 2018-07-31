”Capital Cat & Watch Dog Hunt Thomas Jefferson’s Hair in the Library of Congress,” by Janice Law, illustrations by Jason Eckhardt, 2018, paperback, 43 pages, $12.95
Retired criminal court Judge Janice Law has once again created an educational, yet humorous and delightful tale for both children and adults. It’s the third in the series of “Capitol Cat and Watch Dog” in which she explains the federal government in an easy to follow format with play-on-words catching adults off-guard at times.
The Library of Congress, the largest of its kind, located across from the Capitol building, houses an array of historical documents, as well as other items, including three locks of former president, and writer of our Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson.
Items are often displayed for the public to view. In preparation for one such event, one of Jefferson’s locks of hair was found to be missing. An urgent nighttime Congress was called into session. These gatherings are held in the regular congressional chambers, with all present being important figures of the past thanks to Night Magic, changing statues into their former personalities.
The crisis at hand was finding the missing lock of President Jefferson’s hair. Night magic is limited in time and space to the Capitol building from night ’til dawn.
During the meeting, it is decided that Capitol Cat and Watch Dog unite forces with Cat-alog, who resides in the Library of Congress to hunt down the missing item for it to be displayed. Dr. Tim Knudson, chief of the Library of Congress Manuscript Division, encouraged all three to work quickly.
Will Capitol Cat, Watch Dog and their new teammate, Cat-alog, find the missing hair in time? You the readers, will need to read the story to find out!
