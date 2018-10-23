”Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” — Rumi
Words can hurt. Just as sharp and piercing as a knife can be a thoughtless or unkind comment. Words can bully, insult, and tear relationships apart. Many of my patients have shared how painful it has become to have conversations with even old friends and family members who disagree on certain issues, policies, beliefs, and the direction of current events. No longer is it simple to have a discussion in which we disagree, and agree to do so. Rather, a hyperbolic and highly opinionated word torrent is now threatening to rend our social fabric.
Reading a biography of a former world leader, I was impressed by the way he was described: someone who stood between left and right and worked to promoted the nobility and highest ideals of mankind rather than allowing our direction to lead downward into savage, selfish totalitarianism. Such wisdom and balance in public discourse must be regained if we expect to thrive and survive as a family, a village, a nation, a world.
As part of our University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine Physician Healer Track, students and faculty are studying a book called “Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life,” by Marshall B. Rosenberg. The author has applied the principles of nonviolent communication (NVC) into healing relationships, therapy, schools, companies, and politics.
NVC replaces old patterns of defending, withdrawing, or attacking in the face of judgment and criticism. It works to minimize resistance, defensiveness and violent reactions by introducing a compassionate, heart-based communication style.
The four components of NVC are: observation, feelings, needs, and requests. We observe without judgment or evaluation, note our feelings in relation to the observation, express our needs, values and desires that create our feelings, and identify concrete actions in requesting what will enrich our lives.
Here’s a simple example. Mom says, “Felix, when I see three balls of dirty socks under the table and two more by the TV, I feel irritated, because I need our shared living space to be orderly. Would you be willing to put them in your room or in the washing machine?” Without judging Felix by implying he’s a slob, lazy, or other label, she just notes what she observes, describes how it impacts her feelings, then states her needs and requests. She’s taking responsibility for her feelings and using the NVC process to communicate in a helpful way to enrich her life, if even in a small way.
A template for NVC might be something like this:
“When you say/do, …
I feel…
I need to have a positive relationship with you.
In the future, could you please say/do…in a different way such as…?”
The NVC method is simple and easy to learn. It’s one way we can defuse some of the harsh rhetoric that often surrounds us in the world today. Get a copy of this book if you are interested and ready to transform how you communicate to a nonviolent and compassionate way.
“Let me fall if I must. The one I will become will catch me.” — Baal Shem Tov
”When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.” — Lao Tzu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.