Dr. Rachel Pearson’s memoir “No Apparent Distress – A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine” is the 2019 selection for Galveston Reads. Part memoir and part probing moral inquiry about social justice in our health care system, this book is engrossing and important. It confronts us with the stark realities of what it means to be uninsured in America today — that there’s only a minimal safety net and that those not able to pay for treatment may be left to die, even if their diagnosed illness is treatable.
The memoir introduces us to a remarkable young Texan whose passion for healing the sick is paired with literary skill and a deeply reflective nature. Born in East Texas to a working class family short in material resources but rich in love and commitment to each other and the importance of education, Pearson fondly recounts her growing up in an “unusual” family. Always a book worm, her original aspiration was to become a writer. But ultimately she decides that medicine is her calling. She is accepted into the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine just days before Hurricane Ike hits the island, and thus begins her training at an institution much diminished by the devastation of the storm.
From early in her time in Galveston, she’s attracted to St. Vincent House, a social services agency that supports a free clinic. Run by medical students and volunteer doctors to provide basic health care to the uninsured, the clinic provides access to “real patients” from the outset. Once there, she’s confronted with the plight of those who are dependent on charity care for their health care needs, and the horrific realization that there are few treatment options for those who cannot pay.
In a series of anecdotes, she introduces us to patients she encounters in various settings as she progresses through her training, from St. Vincent to an Austin public hospital and rural health clinics in remote areas of Texas. With determination and discipline, she strives to get the most of her medical training, to find role models and mentors. She also recounts her own mistakes and shortcomings, and courageously opens up about periods of feeling overwhelmed and depressed, as most medical students do at some point during training. Throughout, she reflects on larger social and health care issues with deep compassion, but also provides the data to support her conclusions. She is, after all, a scientist.
Read this important book and get acquainted with this gifted young Texan physician. You also will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Pearson when she visits Galveston for a public reading from her book at 7 p.m. March 18 at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
