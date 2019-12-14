“Falling Felines and Fundamental Physics” by Gregory J. Gbur, Yale University Press, 2019, 352 pages, $26
A cat always lands on its feet. Generations of young (and not so young) boys have conducted experiments testing this. These reveal while not universally true, this saying proves generally so. The question is why?
“Falling Felines and Fundamental Physics” by Gregory J. Gbur, answers the question. He blends whimsy, the history of technology, the development of physics and cat curiosities to explain why cats land on their feet.
The ultimate solution to what appears to be a trivial problem takes Gbur and his readers on a trip rambling through apparently disconnected items: how a horse gallops, the development of photography, the Foucault pendulum, relativity, space travel, figure skating, skyscrapers, why warm water freezes quicker than cold water, and robotics.
These may not seem connected, yet as Gbur shows, each is an element in solving the puzzle of how a cat manages to twist itself to land feet first, even if it enters free fall upside down.
Take photography and galloping horses. Before high-speed photography, all theories about how cats fell were guesswork. Cats moved too quickly for humans to observe their motions when falling. Similarly, no one knew how horses really galloped.
Pre-photography paintings capture the motion of a galloping horse incorrectly. The camera was first used capture a galloping horse — and then falling cats.
Gbur explains how these falling cat photos demolished then-existing explanations of how cats righted themselves. “Falling Felines” proves as much a history of how science works as much as explaining how cats fall.
Scientists developed new theories on cat-righting. Although they proved incorrect, some scientists remained stubbornly fixed to their pet theories, creating controversies lasting for decades. Gbur shows this behavior isn’t limited to research on falling cats, but recurs frequently in science.
The book also examines cat physiology as well as physics. Gbur presents how cats developed their ability to right themselves and explains why cats survive falls from skyscrapers.
“Falling Felines and Fundamental Physics” is a fun book. It’s as much about scientific research as falling cats, an exploration of scientific inquiry. It playfully examines science and cats on multiple levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.