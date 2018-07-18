”Piecing Me Together,” by Renee Watson, Bloomsbury Press, 2017, paperback, 264 pages
Author Renee Watson has written another poignant, insightful, New York Times Bestselling book, earning the coveted Newbery Honor Book, and Coretta Scott King “Peace, Non-Violent Social Change Brotherhood Award.”
Teens and adults will benefit reading this amazing novel in which the author navigates through a brain to share how teens think and react.
Jade, was awarded a four-year scholarship to St. Francis School, an exclusive parochial high school. She has few friends, and lives in public housing on the other side of town in Portland, Oregon. Adjustment isn’t easy with little in common with other students, most whom are white.
She’s given the opportunity to attend a group, “Woman to Woman” with each girl assigned to a mentor. If they complete the program, each also is guaranteed a four-year college scholarship. Jade’s mother pushes her daughter to not only join the group, but also to learn from and use the experience to Jade’s benefit. However, Jade is very hesitant for a number of reasons after the first gathering.
During her ventures with the group, Jade has difficulty asserting herself and expressing her ideas and talents. Uncomfortable, she does what the mentors have been hoping someone would do: tell her mentor how she feels about the leaders who have chosen the students to experience. To her surprise, her mentor listens, shares Jade’s feelings, and her suggestions to all the mentors. Their response changes the entire structure of the organization, and gives Jade and others chances to share their ideas and talents.
For its annual fundraiser, local artisans donate their works for sale at a local art gallery, along with one of Jade’s works, made from recycled cards, paper and items found on the streets of Portland, with a theme Jade had woven through the piece. On Exhibition Day, Jade’s life is transformed. She finds others recognize her talents. She discovers things about herself she never knew.
In what ways? Well, you’ll need to read the book.
