”Magic Tree House: No. 30 Hurricane Heroes in Texas,” by Mary Pope Osborne, Random House Publishers, 2018, 88 pages, $13.99
Mary Pope Osborne researched the Galveston hurricane of Sept. 8, 1900, for a novel in the Magic Tree House series last spring. “Heroes in Texas,” which was released earlier this month, is the 58th book in the Magic Tree House franchise. Overall, 143 million Magic Tree House books have been sold worldwide, so chances are that if you’ve never heard of the 69-year-old author, a child you know has.
That day, a storm surge of 15 feet destroyed practically the entire city. As many as 12,000 people died on the island historians say, making it the deadliest natural disaster in American history.
“What really struck me was the heroism of the people and their amazing resilience and how when it was all over, all the loss and the sorrow, they just started rebuilding Galveston immediately,” Osborne said. “I was so impressed, and I really wanted to focus on that.”
At the end of last summer, when her first draft was complete, Hurricane Harvey hit — and cemented her fascination with Texas.
“What I started seeing was this amazing heroism and resilience of the people in Houston and then listening and hearing that that represents a certain spirit of Texas,” Osborne said. “And it suddenly all jelled. I got it. It wasn’t just Galveston in 1900, and it wasn’t just any place — it was Texas specifically that had captured my imagination.”
Once she began to see the effect the books had on children, she found herself writing more books starring siblings Jack and Annie.
“I started getting letters from kids and teachers and parents that these books were actually helping kids learn to read,” Osborne said. “I think it almost became a calling. I’d never had a job in education; I’d always been just a writer, and now suddenly I became fascinated with issues of literacy and teaching kids to read.”
A 2002 novel, “Stage Fright on a Summer Night,” Magic Tree House No. 25, is a paperback story about 8-year-old Jack and his 7-year-old sister, Annie. The two children discover a mysterious tree house in the tallest oak in the woods near Frog Creek, Pennsylvania. They climb up the rope ladder and find that it is filled with books.
All they had to do was open a book, point to a picture and wish they were there. Time did not pass in Frog Creek while they were gone, so no one missed the children.
When the magic took them to London Bridge in England, they found themselves dressed appropriately in the style of everyone else. They went to Bear Gardens, and had many other adventures on London Bridge.
A man named Will insisted that Jack and Annie perform on the stage of the Globe Theater because his usual actors had not showed up. They saw the most important person in England in their audience. Would it be curtains for Jack and Annie, and a disaster for William Shakespeare?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.