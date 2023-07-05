Despite the promise of some needed precipitation and slightly milder temperatures, this week has generally been disappointing. Temperatures have continued to run 2.9 degrees above normal at League City and 2.4 above normal in Galveston through the first four days of this month.
And, although the National Weather Service office in League City/Dickinson received a healthy 0.56-inch downpour, most of the county has missed out on the spotty rains with amounts generally averaging from ¼ inch or less over much of the county to only a trace at Scholes International Airport in Galveston.
Today, as with Tuesday, we do see isolated thundershowers moving across Southeast Texas, but with most areas still being left high and dry.
So, the question is: what are our chances of receiving meaningful amounts of rain before we move into a somewhat drier pattern this weekend?
There is some room for cautious optimism over the coming two days, as a deep influx of moisture rotates around the western periphery of an area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico.
Forecast map for Thursday:
Precipitable Water (a good index of overall atmospheric moisture) outlook for tomorrow:
Current infrared satellite of the Gulf of Mexico:
Total Precipitation outlook for Wednesday into Friday:
So, there is some hope, although widespread heavy rain is unlikely. Still, a few spots might receive enough precipitation to fall into the excessive rainfall category.
On the good news side, the Tropical weather outlook continues to show little chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico as strong upper-level wind shear prevails from the northwest Gulf of Mexico across the Yucatan and into the Caribbean.
This is putting a lid on tropical storm development in those key regions.
