Despite the promise of some needed precipitation and slightly milder temperatures, this week has generally been disappointing. Temperatures have continued to run 2.9 degrees above normal at League City and 2.4 above normal in Galveston through the first four days of this month.

And, although the National Weather Service office in League City/Dickinson received a healthy 0.56-inch downpour, most of the county has missed out on the spotty rains with amounts generally averaging from ¼ inch or less over much of the county to only a trace at Scholes International Airport in Galveston.

ww1.gif
ww2.gif
ww3.gif
ww4.png
ww5.jpeg
ww6.gif
ww7.gif
ww8.gif
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription