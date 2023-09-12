There is an old weather adage that goes back at least a century, probably longer, that says, “do not bet on rain in middle of a drought.”
This saying undoubtedly originated from the observations of farmers, ranchers who noticed that droughts are notoriously persistent once they begin.
There have been several scientific studies over the past few years examining droughts and the conditions that tend to prolong them. Usually, though not always, major droughts are accompanied by warmer weather.
The additional heat reduces surface water and vegetation, which in concert with the lack of rain, leads in turn to diminished plant cover and dying vegetation.
These conditions, in turn, allow the ground to absorb more solar radiation, increasing soil temperatures and aridity even further. The increased aridity leads to a greater number of wildfires, which of course, cause even more damage to vegetation and the soil.
Research has shown that the smoke from the fires tends to decrease precipitation even further, again feeding the negative cycle.
Of course, the big question for most of us as we move into mid- and late September is what are the chances of seeing meaningful rain anytime soon?
The good news is that increased rain chances are in our picture for the next five to seven days. A slow-moving frontal boundary extending from West and Central Texas across East Texas today, is expected to move slowly south across Southeast Texas and into the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday.
Even better, the front is supposed to become stationary to our south, leading to additional periods of rain through Saturday, perhaps continuing to some extent even on Sunday and Monday.
Expected total precipitation amounts are expected to average ¾ to 1 inch across our area. While not “drought-breaking amounts” it will be enough to alleviate our excessively dry conditions somewhat.
Through Sept. 11, Galveston has officially received only 0.82 inch of rain, 2.05 inches less than would be expected through the first 11 days of September, to go along with temperatures running 3.5 degrees above normal.
Dickinson has totaled only 0.54 inch along with temperatures running 4.5 degrees above normal and Pearland has recorded only 0.41 inch along with temperatures averaging 6.2 degrees warmer than normal.
So, there is some good news, although it may not be the drought breaker we are hoping for. Regrettably, the current longer-term outlook suggests that drier than normal conditions could linger into November.
I guess this drought is just not ready to relinquish its grip!
