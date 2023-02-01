Rain and chilly temperatures greeted county residents again Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 44 degrees in Galveston to 39 degrees in the Friendswood area. Freezing conditions continue to elude Galveston County as projected, fortunately sparing the area the problems of our neighbors to the north and west.
The culprits for our messy weather is a shallow cold front stalled off the Texas coast, an upper-level low to our west and a developing coastal low east of Brownsville.
Current Upper-level map:
Thursday forecast surface map:
Rainy conditions will continue off and on through much of the day with showers and thunderstorms possible tonight and Thursday as the coast low tracks northeast toward Louisiana. Generally, precipitation amounts are expected to be relatively modest with total amounts of ½ to 1 inch likely at most locales.
Not all the weather news is gloomy, however. Drier air moving in behind this system and westerly winds aloft should result in sunny skies by Friday into early Monday.
While a cold front will keep temperatures on the chilly side (low temperatures Saturday morning ranging from the upper 30s across northwest portions of the County to the low to mid-40s at the coast), a quick warm-up is expected as we move into the new week. Afternoon temperatures may reach the low 70s over inland areas and the upper 60s at the coast by Sunday or Monday.
Regrettably, we should see increasing clouds and rain chances by late Monday or Tuesday as low-level moisture increases and an upper-level disturbance tracks into the center of the county. The good news is that temperatures overall will remain on the mild to seasonably cool levels for much of next week with minimum and maximum temperatures averaging around 4 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Maps displaying projected temperature levels above normal:
(2) comments
Mardi Gras predictions??
It will be raining beads.
