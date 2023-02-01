Rain and chilly temperatures greeted county residents again Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 44 degrees in Galveston to 39 degrees in the Friendswood area. Freezing conditions continue to elude Galveston County as projected, fortunately sparing the area the problems of our neighbors to the north and west.

ww1.png

The culprits for our messy weather is a shallow cold front stalled off the Texas coast, an upper-level low to our west and a developing coastal low east of Brownsville.

ww2.png
ww3.gif
ww4.gif
ww5.gif
ww6.gif
ww7.gif
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

(2) comments

Debbie Gremillion

Mardi Gras predictions??

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

It will be raining beads.

Report Add Reply

