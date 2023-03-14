Locals and Spring Break visitors can be forgiven if they experienced some whiplash Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Sunday saw high temperatures of 86 degrees in League City and the mercury to a summer-like 88 degrees in Galveston — breaking the record for 79 degrees the date.
By Monday morning, temperatures were in the low 60s with northwest wind gusts of 38 mph.
We're looking at a good-news, bad-news scenario with high temperatures projected to reach 68 degrees this afternoon and the low 70s Wednesday, with the mid-70s likely over inland areas of the county as winds gradually veer around to the northeast and east-northeast today.
Regrettably, the winds gusting to 30 mph today at the beach are making it feel much cooler than the actual temperature and have resulted in the issuance of Rip Current Warnings and Small Craft Advisories along the coast.
The culprits are a large high-pressure system to our east and northeast and low pressure over the Plains, which are funneling strong east to northeast winds across the Gulf of Mexico into Texas.
Looking ahead, temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 70s across most of the county by Thursday afternoon ahead of strong cold front that should move through the area late Thursday into early Friday. accompanied by thunderstorms.
This will result in low temperatures in the upper-40’s at the coast by Saturday morning across much of the area.
Unfortunately, a reinforcing surge of colder air will keep temperatures on the chilly side into early next week and beyond. High temperatures from Friday into Tuesday could average as much as 14 degrees cooler than normal. And, with clouds and rains making a return early next week, the conditions feel much more like winter than the later part of March.
