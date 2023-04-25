Last week I discussed our changeable weather pattern. As the old French proverb says: “The more things change the more they stay the same” and that certainly applies to our weather this week.
Scattered clouds and milder temperatures were in our picture for Tuesday, along with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as a frontal boundary shifts back north and an upper-level disturbance moves across the state.
Surface map for Tuesday:
Upper-level forecast map for Tuesday evening (red and yellow show areas of greatest spin and turbulence):
While there will be marginal chance of severe weather locally, the strongest storms and the best rain chances will be mostly off to our north and west.
There should be a brief lull Wednesday with partly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 70s at the coast and low 80s over inland areas of the County. Conditions will deteriorate later in the day Wednesday into early Thursday, with another round of showers and thunderstorms likely as an upper-level low to our west tracks east and a cold front moves southward across the state. There will be a marginal chance of severe weather as these storms move through the area.
Upper-level forecast map for early Thursday:
Clouds will be slow to clear out on Friday and Saturday with a 20 percent chance of showers on Friday as a surface low forms along the front in the northwest Gulf of Mexico.
Still, Saturday and Sunday will bring mostly clear skies, breezy conditions and quite cool conditions. Lows temperatures will drop into the low 60s along the coast and the upper 50s over inland areas of the County both days. Despite the somewhat chilly mornings, a bright late April sun will help push temperatures back into the 70s both days.
In other words, if you do not like the weather, just wait a day or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.