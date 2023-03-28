As expected, an advancing cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to the area Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts generally ranged from ¼ to ½ inch across much of the county, with some inland areas receiving more than ¾ inch in the nighttime downpour.
Precipitation total map:
The cold front was accompanied by northerly wind gusts up to 33 mph and a much lower dew point and humidity, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s Tuesday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will drop into the comfortably cool 50s on the mainland to the low 60s on the island.
Clouds and humidity will increase Wednesday as the front stalls offshore and west to southwest winds aloft bring in a high level of moisture.
Upper-level forecast map for Wednesday:
Surface forecast map for Wednesday:
Looking ahead, another weak cold front is expected to reach the coast by Saturday before stalling offshore. Again, this could bring cloudy skies and some light rain to the area by Sunday.
While this type of pattern is not too unusual for spring, it's likely to continue as long as low pressure troughs persist along the West Coast and high pressure remains entrenched over the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.
Look for an update next week on the massive Sargassum influx (now impacting Florida and the Caribbean Islands). Based upon current projections, we may be dealing with this issue as we move deeper into the spring season.
