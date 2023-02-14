A weak cold front moving toward Southeast Texas and an upper-level low and trough moving into the western Plains and West Texas is likely to bring a round of rain to Galveston County today.
Current Surface Map:
A weak cold front moving toward Southeast Texas and an upper-level low and trough moving into the western Plains and West Texas is likely to bring a round of rain to Galveston County today.
Current Surface Map:
Upper-level Map:
Current Radar:
Precipitation amounts will generally be light, averaging ¼ to ½ inch, with rain chances decreasing later today. The front will stall near the coast, before moving back inland and dissipating, keeping humidity levels high and rain chances in our picture through Wednesday night.
A strong cold front expected to reach the coast by Thursday will bring another round of rain, followed by windy conditions and colder temperatures for Friday and Saturday.
Ironically, for this second weekend of Mardi Gras, this will result in an almost carbon copy of the weather we saw last weekend, with breezy conditions and overnight temperatures in the low 40s at the coast and upper 30s over northwest portions of the county by Saturday morning.
My advice is to dress warm if you are intending to see the parades this weekend.
By contrast, Fat Tuesday — actual Mardi Gras — will be on the warm, humid side as the cold high pressure moves off to the northeast and southeast winds return ahead of the next cold front.
Projections have high temperatures on Tuesday in the low 80s in the Houston area. The cool sea water temperatures running in the mid-60s will keep temperatures at the coast near 70 degrees.
There will be a slight chance of rain and certainly some cloudy skies for the evening parade that day as southwest winds aloft may send a few weak disturbances across the region, although precipitation amounts, if any, are expected to be minimal.
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.