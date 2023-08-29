A weak frontal boundary pushed off the coast today, lowering morning temperatures to 81 degrees in Galveston with a brisk northeasterly breeze. This, combined with lower humidity and dew point levels, made for a pleasant morning for those wandering outside.
Even though the temperature had risen to 93 degrees at 1 pm, the relative humidity was a low 50 percent accompanied by a 16 mph northeast breeze, keeping outdoor conditions relatively tolerable considering what we have seen this month.
Another plus is that the northeast winds have blue water and fine wave action, helped some by Hurricane Idalia. There is a chance that these conditions will persist into Labor Day Weekend.
On the negative side, both Galveston and Harris County missed out on a round of much needed rain Sunday evening and Monday morning, with most spots receiving little to no rain at all because storm clusters dissipated overnight. Meanwhile, some fortunate spots north of Houston received up to 3 inches of rain.
In addition, oppressive heat continued to plague Galveston County with the Sunday afternoon high temperature of 107 degrees in League City and 101 degrees in Galveston breaking records at those locations.
Another plus is that rain chances will be increasing this weekend into early next week as the frontal boundary moves back north, an upper-level low pressure trough develops along the coast and moisture levels increase.
Friday upper-level forecast map:
Forecast precipitation levels over the coming 4-7 days:
Back to the negative side, the west coast of Florida is bracing for the impact of a strong Category 3 hurricane. At 2 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Idahlia was 240 miles southwest of Tampa, bearing sustained winds of 90 mph.
