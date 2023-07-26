It is no secret that we are stuck in a repetitive weather pattern as a large upper-level high pressure ridge extends east from Southern California across New Mexico and Texas to eastern Arkansas.
Current upper-level map:
This is contributing to a prolonged heat wave and drought impacting much of the Southwest United States, including Texas.
This overall stability, however, does not rule out the possibility that various locales can still experience quite different weather events on any given day.
Downpours that soaked parts of Galveston Island this morning illustrate this perfectly.
Rainfall amounts varied from only 0.02 of an inch at Scholes International Airport Field, west of 61st Street, to 0.74 of an inch in the middle of the island to 0.57 on the East End.
Most other parts of the county remained completely rain free.
Despite relatively dry air aloft, a line of thunderstorms developed shortly after 7 a.m. and moved northwestward into Galveston. The satellite image below illustrates the sudden blow-up off the coast.
The rains were a result of an upper-level jet streak along the coast (in this case strong northwest winds aloft), the sea breeze, diverging winds at different levels of the atmosphere and ample heat.
Surface wind flow map:
While rain chances continue to be low, about 20 percent, there will be minor fluctuations that can bring some brief relief from the heat and drought.
For example, a weak upper-level low developing east of Brownsville could enhance shower activity Thursday as it drifts southwestward toward the coast of Mexico.
Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center offers little hope as we move into August.
Also, the Tropics continue to be quiet. The disturbance moving though the Caribbean is no longer expected to develop. Meanwhile, a system in the far eastern Atlantic is given some chance of development over the coming seven days as it moves west northwestward.
Still, early long-term projections from GFS Model suggest that the storm is likely stay well east of the Gulf of Mexico.
As with all systems this time of year, its needs to be monitored, but we'll have plenty of time to track its progress.
