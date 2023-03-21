This weekend was certainly less than the chamber of commerce ideal, as a strong cold front rolled across the county on Friday evening bringing cloudy skies, some rain and wind gusts of 47 mph.
It also brought the coldest temperatures in a month. The 46 degree low at Scholes International Airport in Galveston was the lowest recorded there since a 45 degree low on Feb. 18.
Monday morning the mercury dipped to 39 degrees in the League City-Dickinson area, the coldest there since a 37 degree low also on Feb. 18.
Despite a cool Monday morning, sunshine helped bring the temperature up to 62 degrees by the afternoon and contributed to warming temperatures overnight, with the temperature in Galveston up to 64 degrees by 6:50 am. Temperatures reached the mid-70s there a little after noon today.
As for the rest of the week, look for mild conditions to prevail with areas of clouds, as moisture levels continue to increase as a storm system moving into Southern California gradually moves into Texas and the Great Plains.
Current Upper-Level Map:
Surface Forecast Map for later Tuesday evening:
This system will bring a cold front back to our area by late Friday and another chance of thunderstorms as the low pressure trough moves east and high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico continues to pump mild, humid air into Southeast Texas.
Upper-level forecast map for Friday:
Precipitation amounts are expected to relatively modest and although a few severe storms may impact Southeast Texas, the greatest threat will be off to our north and east.
Despite the front, next weekend may actually turn out to near perfect with sunny skies and low humidity. Although temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper 50s over northwest portions of the county and the low 60s at the coast, high temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the 70s county wide and low 80s in the Houston area.
The one complication for next weekend will be a rapid return of clouds and maybe even some light rain by Sunday afternoon or evening as another system begins to move toward the state and a cold front reaches the coast next Monday or Tuesday. Still, conditions should be vastly superior to our last weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.