Weather last weekend was near ideal, with sunny skies, low humidity, cool nights and mild to warm afternoons.
South to east-southeast winds over the past couple of days have led to milder nights and warm afternoons, along with increasing humidity. The high temperature Monday in Galveston was 77 degrees, matching the all-time warm temperature mark for the date set last year.
As is typical for this time of year, we continue to see the sun playing hide and seek with scattered clouds and periods of fog. With cool near-shore water temperatures, having just risen to 70 degrees over the past couple of days and the warm sun, we still find ourselves in fog season, which is most evident locally from mid-November into mid-March.
Despite our reputation as a sunny, warm climate, many people do not realize that the Texas and Louisiana coasts are among the foggiest places in the United States, base upon incidence and number of dense fog alerts.
For example, Galveston experienced 20 days with fog and nine days with dense fog — defined as visibility of ¼ mile or less — last month and 17 days in January, including 6 days with dense fog.
So, what does the weather look like for the coming seven to 10 days?
A weak high pressure ridge aloft and high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will keep temperatures on the mild side for the next few days.
Current high-pressure map:
Wednesday's surface forecast map:
A weak cold front may reach the Texas coast briefly by Friday, before retreating back to the northeast. We will notice little change as a zonal flow (west to east) aloft will keep the cool air from having much on an impact here. It will also keep rain chances largely off to our north, although some shower and thunderstorm activity cannot be completely ruled out.
Upper-level forecast map for Friday:
Friday-Saturday precipitation outlook:
A more robust influx of cooler air is expected to reach the coast and move offshore Sunday into Monday As with last weekend, however, the cool spell will be relatively brief with temperatures generally running above normal for this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.