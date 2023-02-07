An upper-level low and trough moving east from Arizona and New Mexico, combined with increasing Gulf moisture and an advancing cold front will bring thunderstorms to our area later today and Wednesday.
Current upper-level map:
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..
Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 2:43 pm
An upper-level low and trough moving east from Arizona and New Mexico, combined with increasing Gulf moisture and an advancing cold front will bring thunderstorms to our area later today and Wednesday.
Current upper-level map:
Wednesday’s forecast surface map:
Overall, the risk for Galveston County remains relatively low, but strong storms, high winds and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out completely.
Fortunately, excessive rainfall is not expected with this system with ½ inch to ¾ inches of precipitation anticipated or our area, though heavier amounts cannot currently be ruled out.
On the good news side, the system should be moving out of our area by Thursday afternoon, followed by clearing skies.
This brings us to outlook for this weekend, which is timely since I have been getting many questions about Mardi Gras weather this year.
Overall, with sunny skies anticipated through Saturday and parts of Sunday, we can safely say that the dry weather will prevail for the events planned for this weekend. However, conditions may be less than optimal Friday night into early Saturday as strong northwest winds gusting to 35 mph at the coast and cold temperatures set in behind a reinforcing cold front. Lows Saturday morning at expected to range from the low 40s in Galveston to the mid to upper-30s over northwest portions of the county.
Looking further ahead (and speculating) on the second weekend of Mardi Gras, temperatures may not be as cold as this weekend, but models currently suggest that clouds and rain will be a threat for outdoor activities. The problem will be a cold front that stalls near the coast over the weekend with southwest winds aloft creating cloudy skies and wet weather for our area.
GFS forecast map for Saturday, February 18:
GFS upper-level forecast map for February 18:
Still, forecasts that far out in time can often change, so I will update as we get closer to that weekend.
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.
