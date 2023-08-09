At the risk of sounding like a broken record, our weather outlook calls for hot, dry weather for at least another week or so. Yesterday, College Station extended its record-shattering run of 100-plus-degree days to 38 consecutive days with the afternoon high of 106 degrees tying the record high for that day.

Closer to home, temperatures in August have been running 5.5 degrees above normal in the Pearland/Friendswood area which has now experienced 10 consecutive days with highs of 100 degrees or more. Temperatures in League City so far this month have averaged 4.2 degrees above normal, while those in Galveston have run 2.8 degrees above, thanks, in part, to the sea breeze.

ww1.gif
ww2.jpeg
ww3.png
ww4.png
ww5.gif
ww6.gif
ww7.gif
ww8.jpeg
