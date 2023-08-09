At the risk of sounding like a broken record, our weather outlook calls for hot, dry weather for at least another week or so. Yesterday, College Station extended its record-shattering run of 100-plus-degree days to 38 consecutive days with the afternoon high of 106 degrees tying the record high for that day.
Closer to home, temperatures in August have been running 5.5 degrees above normal in the Pearland/Friendswood area which has now experienced 10 consecutive days with highs of 100 degrees or more. Temperatures in League City so far this month have averaged 4.2 degrees above normal, while those in Galveston have run 2.8 degrees above, thanks, in part, to the sea breeze.
Although on another note, water temperatures at Pier 21 in Galveston have been averaging from 90 degrees to 92degrees — maybe good for a warm bath, but hardly cooling.
The culprit continues to be a strong high-pressure ridge parked over the region, associated with stable air and some dry air aloft.
Current upper-level map:
Water vapor image showing dry air aloft over Southeast Texas:
As has been the case, Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue for Southeast Texas.
Is there any hope for any meaningful change in the coming week or two?
For the next seven days or so, the answer is basically no. High pressure aloft will continue to keep our stagnant pattern in place.
High pressure map and high temperature outlook for Aug. 16:
Any hope for the longer-term change will come either from the upper-level high pressure ridge weakening and moving away from our region or for additional moisture from Tropical Disturbances.
As for the Tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not expecting any development in the Atlantic over the coming seven days. However, there is some indication the region may be seeing deeper moisture levels and some areas of disturbed weather 10-15 days down the road.
GFS Model outlook for two weeks from today:
European Model outlook for 10 days from now:
Still, given the presence of dry air associated with the Saharan Dust Layer and the persistence of wind shear across parts of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, it is not clear whether pockets of disturbed weather will develop as we move past the middle of August. I will continue to monitor the region and will let you know if anything develops that could impact us.
