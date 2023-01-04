After our Christmas freeze and five consecutive days with periods of dense fog (visibility of ¼ mile or less), locals awoke to bright sunshine, light winds and a drier atmosphere. Morning lows ranging from the upper 40s in the Friendswood area to the upper 50s at the coast had rebounded by noon to 73 degrees at both locations, bringing near idyllic winter weather to the county.

ww1.png

With surface high pressure moving in over Texas behind last night’s weak cold front, and an upper-level high pressure shifting east toward Texas, the stage is set for a couple of days with sunny skies and low humidity with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

ww2.gif
ww3.gif
ww4.gif
ww5.gif
ww6.gif
ww7.gif
ww8.gif
ww9.gif
ww10.gif
ww11.gif
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

