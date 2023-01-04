After our Christmas freeze and five consecutive days with periods of dense fog (visibility of ¼ mile or less), locals awoke to bright sunshine, light winds and a drier atmosphere. Morning lows ranging from the upper 40s in the Friendswood area to the upper 50s at the coast had rebounded by noon to 73 degrees at both locations, bringing near idyllic winter weather to the county.
With surface high pressure moving in over Texas behind last night’s weak cold front, and an upper-level high pressure shifting east toward Texas, the stage is set for a couple of days with sunny skies and low humidity with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
Thursday surface weather forecast map:
Thursday upper-level forecast map:
Don’t get too comfortable with this weather, however, as an approaching upper-level system from the west and associated cold front will bring increasing clouds from Saturday into early Monday.
Upper-level forecast map for Sunday:
Surface forecast maps for Saturday and Sunday:
Although rainfall totals of an inch or more are likely with this system, it is not expected to be as much of a rain maker as some of our recent events
In addition, temperatures will be cool, but not chilly by January standards with lows in the low to mid-50s over the county and highs in the 60s and 70s.
Even better, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the second week of January is for above-average temperatures. I think I can handle that.
