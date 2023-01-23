NOAA
By MICHAEL A. SMITH The Daily News

Area residents found sunny skies and seasonably chilly temperatures this morning with temperatures ranging the mid-40s at the coast to near 40 degrees on the mainland. Our bright sunshine will quickly giving way to increasing clouds tonight and winds gradually veering to the east ahead of a potent storm system due to move east to west from Arizona to Texas over the coming 24 hours.

Forecast track of low-pressure system:

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

(3) comments

Noel Spencer

Stan, just promise us great weather for both weekends of Mardi Gras.

Stan Blazyk Staff
Stan Blazyk

Wish I could. By the way, the Storm Prediction Center has just increased the tornado chances for our area from its earlier report. https://www.spc.noaa.gov/products/outlook/day2otlk_1730.gif

Debbie Gremillion

Yes, Stan. Please keep an extra watch on our Mardi Gras weather!!

