It is understandable if you're suffering from that seasonal affective disorder called the too much heat and humidity syndrome.
With a heat advisory in effect for today and high temperatures expected to range from the low to mid-90s at the coast to the upper-90s in the League City and Friendswood areas through Friday, there are plenty of reasons to wonder when autumn will appear.
Although there will be a slight chance of scattered to isolated thundershowers, most areas will see little to no precipitation. As it is, the rains of the past few days missed more locales than they hit, and precipitation even in those areas was far less than needed to break our current drought, with Scholes International Airport and the Evia neighborhood receiving the most rain with 0.79 of an inch, while many other locations in the county received 0.10 or less.
So, the question is, do we have hope of seeing any relief from the heat and drought this weekend and beyond? The answer is a very qualified yes.
A mid- to upper-level high pressure system building eastward across our area will keep hot, mostly dry weather through the end of this week.
Upper-level map:
Friday high temperature forecast:
This weekend we will begin to see some changes that could result in a modest increase in precipitation probabilities and slightly lower temperatures.
The upper-level high now over our region will shift west, while a low-pressure trough forms over the Mississippi Valley region allowing a back-door front to slide southwestward into Southeast Texas.
Upper-level forecast map for Sunday:
Although the effects of this will be modest in both precipitation and temperature change (think of our last weak frontal passage a week ago), it will still bring lower humidity, dew point levels and slightly cooler overnight temperatures.
Even more intriguing is the possibility of a cold front by the middle of next week as the low pressure trough lingers off to our east, providing northwest winds aloft and support for a cold front to move south through the Plains into Texas.
While it's too soon to fill in the specifics, this could be our first authentic cold — cool — front of the season.
