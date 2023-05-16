Tuesday brought sun and a break from two consecutive days with locally heavy rains and some street flooding in parts of Galveston County. The rains were a combination of an upper-level low, a surge of deep Gulf moisture and a surface trough that developed south of Galveston.
More heavy rain possible today, but the long-term outlook is drier
Stan Blazyk
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.
