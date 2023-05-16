Tuesday brought sun and a break from two consecutive days with locally heavy rains and some street flooding in parts of Galveston County. The rains were a combination of an upper-level low, a surge of deep Gulf moisture and a surface trough that developed south of Galveston.

The heaviest downpours, however, also spared many areas as the storms rolled inland across the county in a narrow band from central and eastern Galveston while other areas of heavy rain pounded areas to the southwest and west of the County.

ww1.png
ww2.gif
ww3.gif
wwr4.gif
ww5.gif
0
0
0
0
0

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

