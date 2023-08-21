At 10 a.m., the National Hurricane Center upgraded the disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico to Potential Tropical Storm 9. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Harold before it makes landfall on the lower Texas coast Tuesday morning.
Tropical Storm Warnings have issued for the Texas coast from Port O’Connor south and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect northward from there to Sargent Beach.
High pressure to the north should keep the storm from turning north. If the storm moves as expected, local effects are likely to be minimal, although a Small Craft Advisories are in effect for offshore waters, with seas offshore climbing to as high as 9 feet by Tuesday, accompanied by wind gusts of 23 to 29 mph.
Rough seas and surf will be accompanied by a minor increase in tide levels along the upper Texas coast.
Although there is a great amount of moisture accompanying the system, most of the precipitation will be to our south, offering little promise of significant relief from our local drought.
Nevertheless, there will be a 50 percent to 60 percent chance of rain in Galveston County through Tuesday, according to the Houston-Galveston office of the National Weather Service. With scattered showers and thunderstorms rotating just off shore, we can't rule out the possibility that a few lucky sites may have brief heavy downpours over the next 36 hours.
