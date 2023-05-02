A developing weather pattern is likely to bring warm and humid conditions to Galveston County over the coming week or two. By Wednesday into the weekend, high temperatures are expected to range from the low 80s at the coast and along the Bay to the mid-80s in the League City and Friendswood areas.
With surface high pressure to our east funneling winds off the Gulf of Mexico into our area, and high pressure aloft over Texas and the Great Plains, we are due for warm and relatively stable weather for most of this week.
Surface Forecast map for Thursday:
Upper-level forecast map for Wednesday:
The upper-level pattern (named an “Omega Block” after the Greek letter) is usually associated with a stagnant weather with only minor day-to-day changes and this is what we can expect overall weather-wise.
As humidity and afternoon temperatures increase, there will be a slight chance of afternoon thundershowers over inland areas each day. There will also be a modestly enhanced probability of rain this weekend as a series of weak upper-level disturbances track in from the southwest. Precipitation amounts are expected to be light as these disturbances move across our region.
With this pattern, cooler air will generally remain to our west with warm temperatures persisting through the first third of the month.
Finally, speaking of cool air, the April weather data is in for the county, and it is a little surprising. Although many people I’ve talked to thought that April this year was delightfully cool (I felt the same), the monthly temperature average in Galveston was slightly above normal — 0.1 degree above the long-term average for the month. League City was slightly above, but less than 1 degree.
So, what accounted for our impressions? First, the mornings were cool. Galveston had 14 mornings during the month with pleasantly cool temperatures of 64 degrees or lower, and League City had 15 mornings with temperatures dipping below 60 degrees. Second, April was windy — as expected, it is the windiest month of the year in Galveston — with 10 days having wind gusts of 35 mph or higher.
This would have certainly contributed to the sensation of cool weather, just like light winds in July will contribute to the sensation of hot, muggy weather.
