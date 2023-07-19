We may see some small relief from a seemingly relentless spell of hot, muggy, dry weather as we move into this coming weekend and into early next week.
A strong high-pressure center anchored over Texas and the Southwestern United States has brought daily heat advisories and excessive heat warnings to much of the region from California, across Texas into the Deep South.
Current upper-level map:
Heat warning and advisory map:
So far this month, temperatures in our area have been running from 1.5 degrees above normal in Galveston, 2.4 degrees in League City and 4.1 degrees in the Friendswood/Pearland area. High temperatures along the coast, where the sea breeze has some cooling effect, have generally been around 93 degrees.
Meanwhile maximum temperatures for inland areas have averaged in the upper 90s to over 100 degrees over northwest portions of the county. This, combined with a prolonged dry spell, has enhanced drought conditions over Southeast Texas.
Given these conditions, what provides any hope for some relief?
A pattern change will see the upper-level high pressure ridge currently across the region shift back to the west while a broad low-pressure trough develops to our east by Sunday and Monday.
This will enhance northwest winds aloft and allow upper-level disturbances to move southeastward on the western edge of the high-pressure system. While most of the activity associated with these disturbances will be off to our east, there is a decent chance, 30 percent 40 percent, that some showers or storms could drift into southeast Texas.
Any precipitation and increased cloud cover associated with these disturbances should lower afternoon temperatures somewhat across the county, in addition to any brief cool-downs in the areas of precipitation.
Generally, any precipitation is mostly expected to be relatively light, 1/4 inch or less. Still, the European Model and the GFS model both show some potential for heavier rains.
So, while some relief is in sight, over the coming seven days, any change will be welcome by most.
