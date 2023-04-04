An upper-level trough moving from the west into the Great Plains, combined with an approaching cold front and dry line and an influx of deeper moisture should produce near ideal conditions for heavy rain over Southeast Texas from late Thursday into Friday or Saturday.
Current upper-level map:
Surface Forecast maps for tomorrow and for Thursday:
Forecast map showing atmospheric moisture content by early Thursday.
As a result of these factors, as well as the probability of the front stalling just off-shore and the possibility of a coastal low developing, has forecasters calling for excessive rainfall Thursday through Friday, with amounts totaling 3 inches or more possible over Galveston County.
The possibility of severe storms late tonight into Wednesday cannot be ruled out, although the greatest chances will be off to our north and northeast.
Where the heaviest rains will occur remains an open question as it will depend on the timing of the frontal passage, as well as where and for how long will the front remains stalled over our area.
There is also a question of how long this rainy spell will last. While some models are projecting relief from the rains by Sunday and others Monday, others are still hinting at clouds and some lighter precipitation hanging on into next week.
As with these kinds of situations, it will be advisable to keep up with local forecasts. Updates, and alerts from the National Weather Service and local authorities over the next few days.
