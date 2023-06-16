A broad upper-level high pressure ridge is bringing southwest to westerly winds aloft and stable air to the southern 2/3 of Texas. The high-pressure ridge will expand northward from South Texas by this weekend.
As a result, we are likely to experience the hottest temperatures of the season to Galveston County over the coming week or two.
Current upper-level map:
Upper-level forecast map for Sunday:
Although, average temperatures have been running near normal in Galveston while League City has measured slightly above normal readings the past couple of days. This will change drastically over the coming week or two.
As a result, high temperatures will climb into the upper-90’s to near 100 degrees over inland areas of the County, with highs at the coast running in the low to mid-90’s. This will result in heat indexes nearing 110 degrees in some locales and the likelihood of dangerous heat over much of the area.
Finally, the Tropical Atlantic Basin is becoming a little more active. There are indications that increased activity may continue as we move into late June. The Madden-Julian Oscillation (an alternating pattern of dry stable conditions and wet, unstable conditions) is expected to bring a wetter, unstable pattern to the eastern Pacific, Central America, and the northwest Caribbean Sea. This pattern is often associated with tropical cyclone development and the GFS model hints that we may see some development in the southeast Gulf of Mexico at that time, with the system moving north-northeast across South Florida and along the East Coast while the National Hurricane Center suggests possible development further east in the Tropical Atlantic.
While neither of these problem areas are expected at this time to impact Texas, they will be worth monitoring as we move into late June.
