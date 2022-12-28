The recent Arctic outbreak brought the accompanying problem of burst water pipes and electrical shortages to county residents. Temperatures in Galveston had plunged to 28 degrees by 11:59 pm Thursday night, bottoming out at 21 degrees by Friday morning (with 54 mph wind gusts driving single digit wind chills) and 27 degrees on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, the League City area, low temperatures of 22 degrees on the 22nd, 16 degrees on the 23rd, 22 degrees on the 24th and 25 degrees on the 25th as the cold, high-pressure center built over the state before moving on off to the east.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

