The recent Arctic outbreak brought the accompanying problem of burst water pipes and electrical shortages to county residents. Temperatures in Galveston had plunged to 28 degrees by 11:59 pm Thursday night, bottoming out at 21 degrees by Friday morning (with 54 mph wind gusts driving single digit wind chills) and 27 degrees on Christmas Eve.
Meanwhile, the League City area, low temperatures of 22 degrees on the 22nd, 16 degrees on the 23rd, 22 degrees on the 24th and 25 degrees on the 25th as the cold, high-pressure center built over the state before moving on off to the east.
Regrettably (perhaps for some), the milder spell will bring at least a couple of bouts of heavy rain over the coming seven to nine days. We may also see some sea fog at the coast and around the Bay as milder air flows over cooler offshore waters.
The first will round of rain is likely by early tomorrow into Friday as an upper-level disturbance and related weak cold front move across the region.
There will be a slight chance of severe weather and heavy rain with these systems with rainfall amounts of 1 to 1 ½ inches possible from tomorrow through Friday.
The good news is that we should seeing clearing skies by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with high temperatures on Jan. 1 rising to the upper 60s at the coast to the low to mid-70s over inland areas.
The break from rainy conditions promises to be brief, however, with another system bringing 1-2 inches of rain by Jan. 2 through Jan. 4.
Still, I am not about to complain about some rain if temperatures continue on the mild side.
