A cold front will race across the state Thursday, bringing the sharpest cool-down since Feb.18-19. Low temperatures by Friday and Saturday morning will dip into the low to mid-50s at the coast and the mid to upper 40s over northwest portions of the county.
This, along with breezy conditions, may present a shock to some of us who have grown accustomed to the unusually mild weather of late.
Thursday surface forecast map:
Friday surface forecast map:
Friday’s forecast low temperatures:
The rapidly moving front will be accompanied by a deep trough and low moving across the center of the country. This will result in a chance of thunderstorms, especially Thursday night, and the possibility of severe weather.
Upper-level forecast map for early Friday:
Due to the rapid movement of the system excessive rains are not considered likely, with amounts in Galveston County averaging less than ½ inch.
Should the colder, drier air proves to be an unwelcome visitor, you can count on mild conditions returning as early as Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with maximum temperatures for much of next week averaging up to 7 degrees above normal for this time of year.
So, even if March does come in somewhat like the proverbial lion, it appears as though milder weather will be the norm for much of the first two weeks of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.