A cold front will race across the state Thursday, bringing the sharpest cool-down since Feb.18-19. Low temperatures by Friday and Saturday morning will dip into the low to mid-50s at the coast and the mid to upper 40s over northwest portions of the county.

This, along with breezy conditions, may present a shock to some of us who have grown accustomed to the unusually mild weather of late.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

