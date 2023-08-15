An old song once promised there would be “a change in the weather” and that might be true for our area, though it may be best to read the fine print before getting too excited.
The first change is a weak frontal boundary expected to creep just off the Texas coast this afternoon before stalling. Although the front may technically be a “cold front” due to the origin of the air mass, the results will probably not be what we might hope for.
With offshore winds ahead and along the frontal boundary, afternoon temperatures today will be brutal. By noon, Galveston had already set a new high temperature mark for the day with a 97-degree reading, while the mercury had risen to 99 degrees in the Pearland/Friendswood area with several hours of heating still in store.
On the plus side, dew point and humidity levels will drop some behind the front, possibly leading to slightly cooler overnight temperatures. In addition, some instability along and near the frontal boundary and moisture pooling to the south of the boundary could lead to some shower and thunderstorm activity later today and Wednesday — a 20 percent to 30 percent chance. Still, precipitation amounts are not expected to be nearly what is needed to relieve our drought.
Moisture level forecast map:
On the other hand, looking ahead, a much better chance of rain will appear by early next week as a mid- and low-level trough moves into the western Gulf of Mexico and the dominant high pressure over Texas shifts north, allowing weak disturbances to track westward across the Gulf toward Texas.
The GFS model suggests the focus of this system will be to our south along with most of the precipitation.
The European model presents a wetter outlook for our area.
In any case, the Tropics do show some signs of becoming a little more active with the GFS even showing a tropical storm moving into the northeast coast of Mexico by the end of August.
We will have plenty of time to monitor these events as we move into the last half of the month. Nevertheless, with a large amount of potential energy in the Gulf of Mexico, any development there bears close watching.
