Thunderstorms rumbled across Galveston County this morning. Although rainfall amounts were generally modest, ranging from less than 1/10 inch over most of Galveston Island to about ½ inch over northwest portions of the county, a Flood Watch remains in effect until Wednesday evening.
Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday as complex system moves across region
- By STAN BLAZYK
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Stan Blazyk
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- A record-breaking wall of seaweed is at large in the Atlantic
- Dickinson smoke shop owner charged in drug raid, authorities say
- Biz Buzz: Islander revives East End corner store; Tuesday Morning prepares to close
- Galveston ISD superintendent denies 'ladies' comment
- League City triple-homicide trial begins day two with drama
- Galveston school board to discuss superintendent's comments
- Lawsuit seeks board balance among tellers of Texas history
- La Marque residents oppose bid to rezone 2 acres
- Two cars found in Texas City lake, authorities said
- Galveston ISD superintendent issues apology ahead of meeting
Collections
- Cinco de Mayo celebrated at annual fiesta in Galveston
- Texas City celebrates Cinco de Mayo
- Kemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade
- The Grand Kids Festival celebrates 27th year
- Texas City Disaster remembered
- Galveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auction
- Galveston County Fair & Rodeo continues
- Grand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contest
- 85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps up
Commented
- Columnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59)
- Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52)
- COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45)
- School choice will win because it delivers quality (45)
- Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44)
- Del Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencer (41)
- We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37)
- Kennedy Democrats want debates ahead of party primary (35)
- Galveston County Library Alliance checks out banned books (33)
- Judge's decision on gerrymandering lawsuit clearly correct (30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.