Heat advisories are in effect for Galveston County and expected to remain so for the foreseeable future.
For three days, temperatures have run 3.3 degrees above normal in League City and 2.3 degrees above elsewhere, with even hotter conditions possible over the coming week or two.
By Monday, high temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits in the Houston area with mid- to high 90s common for most of Galveston County and afternoon temperatures climbing to 6 degrees hotter than normal by the middle of next week across much of Southeast Texas.
By the middle of next week, a large upper-level high pressure center and heat dome will extend from Southern California to Texas, while more high pressure lingers to our east over the Gulf of Mexico.
With this pattern in place, we can expect little in the way of relief over the coming seven to 10 days.
Meanwhile, eyeing the Tropics, we see an area in the central Atlantic northeast of Bermuda with a 50 percent to 60 percent chance of developing over the coming seven days. It's not expected to threaten land and is likely to reach tropical storm strength at best, as it moves gradually for cooler waters.
The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and Tropical Atlantic remain relatively quiet for this time of year and intermediate — 15- to 16-day — forecast models don't show any appreciable development over the coming two weeks or so.
Wind shear remains high over the northwest Gulf of Mexico, most of the Caribbean Sea and much of the Tropical Atlantic. This, combined with dry air from Africa — the Saharan Air Layer — is creating an unfavorable environment for development.
But, before we get too smug about this, we need to realize that Sea Surface Temperatures are running at all-time highs, averaging 2 to 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Water temperatures around Florida, the Bahamas and Cuba are now above 90 degrees, causing concern for the health of Coral Reefs in the region.
Any relaxation of wind shear in this region could lead rapidly to tropical storm and hurricane formation since warm ocean water, combined with deep tropical moisture, are the primary sources of energy for developing Tropical systems.
We will need to keep a wary eye on the region as we move into the peak hurricane months of August and September.
