A light band of showers moved across Galveston County this morning as a weak disturbance moved eastward across the region
The upper-level short-wave was characterized by strong westerly winds aloft. At the surface, high pressure to the east brought brisk southeasterly winds, gusting to 25 mph in Galveston and 21 mph over inland areas of the county, bringing a slight chill despite temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s by noon.
Despite the breezes a definite warming trend will set in with temperatures reaching the low-80’s on the Mainland and the upper-70s by Thursday and into Friday.
Don’t get too comfortable with this warming trend, however, as a strong cold front due to reach the coast late Friday into early Saturday could bring the coolest temperatures this month by Saturday or Sunday mornings with lows dipping into the low-50s in the League City area to the upper-50s on the Island.
With the much cooler air in place, afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 70 near the coast on Friday or Saturday afternoon.
Surface forecast map for Friday:
There will be a slight chance of severe storms ahead and along the front, but the highest chances will be off to our north and east, as will the heaviest rain chances.
This outlook regarding thunderstorm activity could change as the front moves closer, so it will be wise to check area forecasts as we move into the weekend.
