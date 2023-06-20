The National Hurricane Center is no longer expecting Tropical Storm Bret to reach hurricane intensity as it tracks west into the Caribbean Sea over the next few days. Although, Bret, which has sustained winds of 40 mph, is expected to increase to near 65 mph by Thursday.

ww1.png
ww2.jpeg
ww3.png

By Thursday and Friday, Brett will move into an area with increased wind shear, disrupting the storm’s organization, possibly causing it to dissipate as it tracks across the west-central Caribbean Sea.

ww4.gif
ww5.gif
ww6.png
ww7.gif
ww8.gif
ww9.gif
