The National Hurricane Center is no longer expecting Tropical Storm Bret to reach hurricane intensity as it tracks west into the Caribbean Sea over the next few days. Although, Bret, which has sustained winds of 40 mph, is expected to increase to near 65 mph by Thursday.
By Thursday and Friday, Brett will move into an area with increased wind shear, disrupting the storm’s organization, possibly causing it to dissipate as it tracks across the west-central Caribbean Sea.
The latest wind shear map shows strong wind shear from the Gulf of Mexico into the Caribbean Sea and that is likely to persist into next week, creating an unfavorable upper-level environment for the storm.
Meanwhile at home, our June heat wave continues unabated with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the entire county through Thursday. Monday, Galveston temperatures ran 2 degrees above normal for the date (cooled in part by a robust sea breeze). However, League City posted temperatures 6 degrees above average, and the Pearland/Friendswood area had temperatures running 7-8 degrees hotter than would be expected this time of year.
While there is an indication that slightly more seasonal temperatures may be possible as we end this week. This will be a result of our upper-level high pressure shifting a little to the west. This would result in modestly cooler temperatures aloft and allow some weak disturbances to track across over area.
Upper-level high forecast for Friday:
Precipitation forecast for Thursday/Friday:
Any precipitation is likely to be light and scattered and temperatures, at best, will run 1 to 3 degrees lower than they have of late. Unfortunately, the longer-term trend is for excessive heat to continue.
Finally, some intermediate (14-16 day) models are suggesting that the western Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the eastern Pacific will become more active as we move into early July. Forecasts that far ahead are hard to pinpoint, however it may be something to monitor next week.
